The Odyssey Movie Review: A meditative and stunning anti-war epic

Nolan isn’t reinventing the wheel with this film, or saying things that haven’t been said before in a variety of films across genres. However, what has always set Nolan apart is its strong emotional core, even if the scale of his vision and the grandeur of its execution take the lion’s share of the conversation. Here, when we see the Trojan Horse that paved the way for Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) and the Achaeans to win the Trojan War, we aren’t distracted by the horse, but are worried about what happens to Sinon (Elliot Page), who is left alone on the beach. When we see Odysseus, Eurylochus (A wonderful Himesh Patel), and the band of warriors come in close contact with Polyphemus, the son of Poseidon, we aren’t in awe of the visuals of the one-eyed Giant, but are realising how the simplest of choices can lead to catastrophic results. Similarly, when Odysseus and Calypso (A meditative Charlize Theron) are in conversation on the white sands of Western Sahara, we aren’t just drinking in the beauty of the unbroken vista of nothingness, but are also nudged to understand the importance of memories, and how that is all we have when life comes to a standstill. And when these warriors find themselves at the mercy of Circe (A stellar Samantha Morton), even before we can come to terms with the kind of magical realism in the film, we start thinking about how the war-mongers write off atrocities as ‘collateral damage.’ This combination of visual spectacle and emotionally stirring moments makes The Odyssey one of Nolan’s most compelling films.