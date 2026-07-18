Father's Day Review: A bike ride that builds a bond on the road

Father's Day makes for an interesting title because the film isn't expecting fathers to be celebrated as heroes. Director Rajaram Rajendran does not allow us to chase emotional highs or manufacture tearful reunions. Instead, it asks a simpler, or perhaps more difficult, question: Can a father become a friend? That question best explains this understated road drama.
Cast: Ajith Hande, Harshil Koushik, Alok Babu, Samragni Rajan
and Arun Ramdas
Director: Rajaram Rajendran
Sushant (Harshil Koushik), who is on the verge of becoming a father himself, learns from his mother that the father he believed was dead is actually alive. He also discovers that the man will be attending a friend's daughter's wedding. So, he sets out on a motorcycle ride, not merely to reach a destination but to meet a man who has existed only as an absence in his life. When he finally meets Sudheer (Ajith Hande), the road seems to have already decided how their journey will unfold.
The film does not rush to explain its characters. Instead, it lets them reveal themselves through conversations, pauses and silences. There is little room for melodrama here; the interactions feel real. And sometimes, silence says more than dialogue ever could.
The road and the motorcycle become the film's biggest storytellers. Irrespective of age, the bike feels like the best companion one could ask for, connecting strangers and carrying stories from one stop to the next. Every halt introduces a different perspective: a villager wondering why someone would spend lakhs on a motorcycle, a woman traveller with a story of her own, and riders who connect despite knowing nothing about each other. The film reminds us that journeys are often shaped more by the people we meet than the places we visit.
Ajith Hande brings a lived-in ease to Sudheer. He is neither glorified nor judged, making him feel refreshingly human. Harshil Koushik plays Sushant with admirable restraint, carrying curiosity, confusion, and hope without overstating any of it. Together, they create a relationship that feels intimate, allowing the audience to discover them one conversation at a time.
The supporting characters also add value to the road journey. Sushant's mother and wife may not occupy much screen time, but their presence gives emotional context to the story. Along the way, fellow bikers add warmth, while music composer Alok Babu makes a brief appearance. The music by Joe Panicker becomes a fellow traveller, flowing naturally with the ride instead of interrupting it.
One line that stays with you is Sudheer remarking, "The sky is colourful." It sounds like an unusual observation at first, but the film allows that thought to linger. Gradually, you realise it is about perspective. Two people can travel the same road and still see entirely different colours. Perhaps relationships work the same way.
The journey occasionally feels unhurried, mirroring the flow of a long ride. Karnataka's landscapes become silent companions, and nature is wonderfully captured by director Rajendran, who is also the film's cinematographer. While there are stretches where the narrative slows down, the pace suits a film that wants you to observe rather than anticipate.
Father's Day is about the complicated, imperfect, and human idea of fatherhood. It does not offer easy answers or dramatic resolutions. Instead, it leaves you with a thought worth carrying home: perhaps not every father has to become a hero. Sometimes, becoming a friend is enough.