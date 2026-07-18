Father's Day Review: A bike ride that builds a bond on the road

Cast: Ajith Hande, Harshil Koushik, Alok Babu, Samragni Rajan

and Arun Ramdas

Director: Rajaram Rajendran



Sushant (Harshil Koushik), who is on the verge of becoming a father himself, learns from his mother that the father he believed was dead is actually alive. He also discovers that the man will be attending a friend's daughter's wedding. So, he sets out on a motorcycle ride, not merely to reach a destination but to meet a man who has existed only as an absence in his life. When he finally meets Sudheer (Ajith Hande), the road seems to have already decided how their journey will unfold.



The film does not rush to explain its characters. Instead, it lets them reveal themselves through conversations, pauses and silences. There is little room for melodrama here; the interactions feel real. And sometimes, silence says more than dialogue ever could.



The road and the motorcycle become the film's biggest storytellers. Irrespective of age, the bike feels like the best companion one could ask for, connecting strangers and carrying stories from one stop to the next. Every halt introduces a different perspective: a villager wondering why someone would spend lakhs on a motorcycle, a woman traveller with a story of her own, and riders who connect despite knowing nothing about each other. The film reminds us that journeys are often shaped more by the people we meet than the places we visit.