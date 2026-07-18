Anbe Diana Movie Review: Familiar romance with fairytale-like optimism

Have the characterisations and screenplay done justice to this solid central idea? That is an altogether different question. Some scenes, where Sita Krishna helplessly sides with his mother Sarala (Roja) when he has to stand up to her, work well in isolation. But beyond her raised voice, the film offers little evidence of how emotionally damaging her anger can be. Nor does it suggest that she is manipulative enough to leave lasting psychological scars. Meanwhile, Sita Krishna is the only man in his family without a government or similarly prestigious job. Yet the film never quite explains why he is terrified of defying his family once again. He has already broken convention by choosing to become an athletics coach, avoiding the rat race.