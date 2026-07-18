Arulvaan Movie Review: Stubbornly one-dimensional

The dialogues in Arulvaan represent the major philosophical issues with the making of the film. Everyone speaks in a sappy, old-fashioned manner, which isn’t a problem on its own. But when you are trying to make a film feel grounded and realistic, it helps to make the characters talk like real people, and not classical theatre artists who speak with measured pauses and poetic flourishes. It instantly takes you out of the film when, after an emotional moment where the tribal chief is humiliated, Arav's character says, “Saamikku vecha padayala naai nakkuna adhu saamiya asinga paduthuna maari aagathu” (If a dog takes a bite out of the offering to the gods, it is not an offense to the gods), or when Arulnithi's character says, “Unakku kalvi ah naan kudukkuren,” (I will provide education for you), instead of just going, “Unna naan padikka vekkiren,” (I will help you get educated), like how someone would say in a contemporary setting. These types of writing choices should have ideally been protected under ‘creative liberty,’ but not when it is awkwardly placed in a film that tries hard to present itself as a rooted story. Arulvaan’s desperation to shove its message down your throat reaches absurd heights when it finally lets go of its pretense of being a film and starts showing various real news clips of tribals fighting against the system during the credits. This isn’t unusual; we have seen films do this, but here, the news clips are far more impactful.