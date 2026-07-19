The Hawk Series Review: Will Ferrell’s sports comedy fails to putt and shoots blanks

Ferrell has built a career playing unlikable, loud characters. Be it Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman films or Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), the audience has been able to root for those characters, or at least be intrigued by their stories. But Ferrell’s character in The Hawk, Lonnie Hawkins, is despicable to a point that he is a turn-off. In his rise to attain glory in golf again, he antagonises everyone, thanks to him being a narcissist. He is oblivious to social cues, only focusing on what he wants to do, which ends up in continuous awkward situations. While all of these seem like perfect setups for comedic moments, the writing for these moments involving Lonnie goes beyond redemption. Ferrell tries his very best to establish a charming presence that acts as a safe foundation for the unlikable traits to be hilarious, but instead of being effortless, the comedy comes off as trying hard.