Oh! Sukumari Movie Review: Amateurish direction and immature writing sink this comedy

Daamini (Aishwarya Rajesh) suffers from a rare disorder from childhood. Anyone who touches her receives an electric shock. Worried about her future, especially her marriage, her father (Anand) struggles to find a suitable groom. Yadagiri (Thiruveer), an aspiring politician who dreams of becoming the village sarpanch, falls in love with Daamini after seeing her in the village. Unaware of her condition, he agrees to marry her, while Daamini's family and the villagers keep her secret hidden.