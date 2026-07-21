Cinema Without Borders: Shot in the dark — Black Rabbit White Rabbit

Mokri follows the rule stringently in his bewildering film in which guns and misfired shots tie up disconnected lives, settings and events. As do white and black rabbits and some baffling doppelgangers. Not to mention a badly injured woman, recovering from a car crash, Sara (Hasti Mohammai), who is wrapped up in bandages yet for some strange reason is moving around with perfect ease. Not just that, she even wonders if she’d hit upon a human being once the bandages are unwrapped. A gun deal in an antique shop, over an original Italian and its Chinese knock off, comes to an unfortunate end with an accidental death. Sara is having issues with her dominating husband only to get additionally worked up with the car company representative’s assessment that the mishap may not have been due to her carelessness but tampering with the brake oil. If that weren’t enough, the delivery of a gun, which Sara claims to have not ordered, creates further rift between the couple. Meanwhile, a gun does the rounds on the sets of the remake of a classic Iranian series and has Babak (Babak Karimi), the props manager, fearing it might be real and doubly worried for not having tested it earlier. Also lurking around is a young actress (Kibriyo Dilyobova) who dodges her mother to audition for a role. Acting, however, is not quite all about pulling a rabbit out of the magician's hat that she mistakenly assumes it for.