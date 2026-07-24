Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Vijay's swansong hits more wrong notes than right

But due to the overt focus on Himmler and his machinations, Vinoth rushes through the emotions that bind Vetri and Viji. We are just shown a couple of songs and montage sequences that don’t really do justice to their relationship. The same holds true with Vetri’s equations with other women in the film, including his mother (Revathy) and Kayal (Pooja Hegde). Even in these portions, there are some nifty touches, especially in the way Gautham Vasudev Menon, in a cameo, calls Thalapathy Vetri Kondan as Vetri, and not Thalapathy. In a film where every character calls him by his real-life moniker, this felt like a refreshing change of pace. It also shines through in the way Vinoth made Kayal a journalist. This gives her role enough agency to be not just an arm candy or a reactionary character. Mamitha gets a slightly raw deal because, apart from a whistle-worthy sequence in the final act, she doesn’t have much to do. On the other hand, even though Bobby Deol mouths all his dialogues in Hindi, thereby not even trying to lip-sync the Tamil dialogues, he isn’t playing a template villain. Yes, the ambitions might be similar to many other films, including his very own Alpha, but this is more in the Pakshirajan from 2.0 territory. And Prakash Raj proves once again why there are very few actors like him who make villainy seem evil yet entertaining. Also, Anirudh’s songs and Sathyan Sooryan’s frames take care of pumping the adrenaline when the narrative dips. This clearly indicates that Vinoth knew what a star vehicle entails and tried not to mount that ride whenever he could. But when it becomes an unabashed political vehicle, Vinoth didn’t have any choice but to cater to the same.