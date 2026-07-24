Chennai Love Story Movie Review: Sri Gouri Priya anchors a heartfelt love story that strikes an emotional chord

However, the film loses some momentum after the interval. The overall narrative becomes predictable, and a few scenes could have been crisper. Even then, Ravi Namburi manages to maintain the emotional depth of the story. The sequence in which Nivi is taken away by a cab driver with evil intentions and Steven rescues her with the help of street dogs is one of the best episodes in the film. Besides creating tension, the sequence also establishes Steven's importance in Nivi's life.