Karavali Movie Review: A compelling race that deals with human conflict with honesty

Mithra as Mahabala is bruised but never begging for sympathy. He loves his buffaloes with a devotion that asks for nothing in return, and for someone like Mithra, he enjoys playing such characters. Yet this is also where Karavali leaves you wanting a little more. For a film built around the bond between man and animal, it surprisingly rushes past the small moments that build their bond.. We are told how much Mahabala, or a few other characters love their buffaloes. We see it too. But we rarely get to live inside those moments. A few more scenes of shared silence between man and beast would have made the emotional peaks even more devastating.