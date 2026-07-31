Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Review: Most soulful MCU Spider-Man film about Peter Parker

Brand New Day is also the most visually stunning film in Tom Holland’s MCU run. The soft glowing dots of skyscraper windows, the gold hues of the dusk drenching the streets, the rain-soaked nights, you can see a living, breathing city as opposed to the artificial flat lighting of a studio sound stage. Beyond the aesthetic beauty of the film’s melancholy lies real darkness as well. Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey might have your typical comic-book villain backstory, but what makes up for it is how it presents her aggression. Perhaps the biggest act of Jean Grey’s violence is when she psychologically torments Peter Parker by making him briefly believe that MJ remembers her love for him, before swiftly taking it back. Peter struggles with his own darkness as well, with the arachnid half of his DNA trying to take over at the cost of his humanity. Every time anyone has to deal with their inner darkness taking over them, whether it is Jean Grey or Peter Parker or Bruce Banner, they ultimately return to their true self through self acceptance. And yet, more than just acceptance, the film does a brilliant job of showing you how painful it is to embrace the broken pieces of the past, of your own self, and move on. It is a welcome change for the MCU to let moments assert their heaviness and not undercut them with a quip. Unlike the last few entries in the MCU, there is no anxiety to overstuff the story with cameo appearances or references or setting up further storylines. Which, interestingly, shines through as respect for secondary characters like Frank Castle/The Punisher, Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Ned, or even the police detective Jean DeWolff.