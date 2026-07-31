Srinivasa Mangapuram Movie Review: A formulaic love drama with weak emotions

Srinivasa Mangapuram Movie Review:
Whenever a new actor comes from a film family, curiosity among audiences is naturally high. Jai Krishna, grandson of actor Krishna and nephew of actor Mahesh Babu, makes his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, which also marks the Telugu debut of Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, while veteran actor Mohan Babu plays a key role.
Love stories have always been one of the strongest genres in Telugu cinema. A love story may have a simple plot, but if the emotions, writing, and narration are convincing, it works beautifully. Unfortunately, Srinivasa Mangapuram misses that emotional connection. Ajay Bhupathi has a decent story on paper, but he presents it using an outdated commercial template. Instead of creating fresh moments, the film relies heavily on familiar scenes and predictable storytelling. The supporting characters, who should have strengthened the narrative, are also written weakly, leaving very little impact.
Director: Ajay Bhupathi
Cast: Jai Krishna, Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Ajay, Kick Shyam, Vasuki, VK Naresh, Brahmaji
The story follows Sreenu (Jai Krishna), who arrives in Tirupati and stays at singer Balu's (Brahmaji) house. The moment he sees Manga (Rasha Thadani), he falls in love with her. Manga is the daughter of a feared leader of a faction, Peddi Reddy (Kick Shyam). Sreenu begins following her everywhere and eventually proposes to her, only to receive her wedding invitation in return. Despite learning that she is engaged, he refuses to give up on his love.
Things take an interesting turn when Manga's aunt (Vasuki) arrives from Ballari and notices Sreenu in Manga's engagement photographs. She meets him personally and asks him to stay away from Manga, but Sreenu remains determined. As the story progresses, several questions emerge. Who exactly is Sreenu? Why has he come to Tirupati? Who is Venkatappayya Naidu, and what is his connection with Sreenu? How does this love story unfold? The answers form the rest of the film.
Ajay Bhupathi has built a reputation for presenting unconventional stories. RX 100 became a sensation because of its raw emotions, while Mangalavaaram impressed audiences with its dark and gripping narrative. Naturally, expectations were high for Srinivasa Mangapuram. Moreover, launching a debut hero from a film family added further curiosity.
Ajay repeatedly described the film as a realistic love story. However, once the film begins, it follows a routine commercial formula. A hero arrives in a new place, sees the heroine and instantly falls in love. A romantic song follows. They meet again, a few scenes later another song appears. Then come the action sequences, as the heroine is constantly surrounded by her father's henchmen acting as bodyguards, and the hero ends up confronting them in typical commercial-film fashion. The screenplay rarely surprises the audience and keeps moving along a familiar path.
The Tirupati backdrop certainly adds freshness to the visuals. Unlike many recent films, the makers have extensively shot at real locations, which gives the film a realistic atmosphere. However, the emotional depth that the story desperately needs is missing. The romance between Sreenu and Manga never becomes emotionally engaging, making it difficult for the audience to invest in their relationship.
The first half moves at a decent pace with romantic scenes, songs and action episodes, but it doesn't create much excitement. The film becomes slightly more engaging after Vasuki's character enters the story just before the interval. The interval block raises some curiosity and promises a stronger second half.
The flashback portions after the interval contain a few effective moments and explain the emotional background of the story. Jai Krishna and Rasha Thadani share decent chemistry in these scenes, and some emotional sequences work reasonably well. However, the flashback stretches for too long with unnecessary songs and repetitive scenes, affecting the overall pace.
As the story shifts towards the faction conflict involving Venkatappayya Naidu, Peddi Reddy and Ajay's character, it once again slips into a routine commercial narrative. Instead of intensifying the conflict, these characters fail to leave any lasting impression because they are underwritten.
As a debutant, Jai Krishna leaves a decent impression. He looks confident on screen, performs well in the action sequences and carries the songs with ease. While there is room for improvement in emotional scenes, he shows promise and has the potential to grow with better scripts. Rasha Thadani also makes a respectable Telugu debut. She looks comfortable before the camera, performs naturally in the flashback episodes and shares pleasant chemistry with Jai Krishna.
The biggest disappointment is Mohan Babu's role. An actor of his calibre and screen presence deserved a much stronger character. His role lacks depth, and the dialogues fail to utilise his trademark dialogue delivery. Mohan Babu, who is known for commanding the screen with powerful performances, appears surprisingly subdued here. It almost feels like a wasted opportunity.
VK Naresh's character, Swatantra Babu, is another weak link. Instead of adding weight to the story, his scenes become repetitive and, at times, irritating. Brahmaji, despite being a dependable actor, gets a poorly written role that offers very little scope. Kick Shyam and Ajay perform as expected but don't have enough material to make an impact. Vasuki is neat in her role and brings some dignity to the emotional portions.
GV Prakash Kumar once again delivers quality music. All the songs blend well into the film, with 'Allele' emerging as the standout track. His background score effectively supports the action sequences. Cinematographer Gummadi Jayakrishna deserves appreciation for capturing Tirupati and its surroundings beautifully. The visuals are one of the film's biggest strengths and add richness to the storytelling. The production values are impressive throughout, reflecting the scale and sincerity of the makers.
However, good visuals and music alone cannot save a film when the writing lacks emotional strength. The dialogues are ordinary and fail to leave any memorable impact. Several scenes could have been much more powerful with better writing. The screenplay also suffers because it follows a predictable commercial structure instead of trusting the emotional core of the story.
Overall, Srinivasa Mangapuram had the ingredients to become an engaging emotional love story, but it settles for being a routine commercial entertainer. The story has potential, but weak writing and a formulaic screenplay dilute its impact. Except for the lead pair, almost every supporting character feels underdeveloped, making it difficult for the audience to emotionally connect with the narrative.
For Jai Krishna, this is a respectable debut that showcases his potential as an actor, even though the film itself doesn't become a memorable launchpad. As for Ajay Bhupathi, who is known for presenting stories with a distinctive style, Srinivasa Mangapuram turns out to be one of his weakest works. Instead of offering a fresh take on romance, he falls back on familiar commercial formulas, resulting in a film that never rises above being just an average entertainer.