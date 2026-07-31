Srinivasa Mangapuram Movie Review: A formulaic love drama with weak emotions

Things take an interesting turn when Manga's aunt (Vasuki) arrives from Ballari and notices Sreenu in Manga's engagement photographs. She meets him personally and asks him to stay away from Manga, but Sreenu remains determined. As the story progresses, several questions emerge. Who exactly is Sreenu? Why has he come to Tirupati? Who is Venkatappayya Naidu, and what is his connection with Sreenu? How does this love story unfold? The answers form the rest of the film.