September 21 Movie Review: Priyanka Upendra and Pravin Singh Sisodia anchor a moving Alzheimer’s drama

Raj’s condition is shown not just through forgetfulness but through emotional geography. He remains trapped in memories of his wife, Sudha, convinced she is still in quarantine and waits for her return. He asks Kamala to tell Sudha to sing, insists she wear a mask, and watches songs on television, believing his wife is just out of reach. The film’s gentleness lies in how it honours this reality rather than trying to fix it. Pravin portrays Raj with touching innocence. He speaks of going to Mars, discusses God as if he’s continuing an ongoing conversation, misplaces items, flushes things away, forgets days, and gets unsettled by noise. One of the film’s sweetest moments occurs when he wants a spider’s web left undisturbed.