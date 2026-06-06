Masters of the Universe Movie Review: Simplistic, one-dimensional, loads of fun anyway

When the estranged Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) finally returns to Eternia after being in exile on Earth for a decade, he looks at the ruined state of his home city and turns to his childhood friend Teela (Camila Mendes) to ask, “Why would Skeletor do this?” to which she replies, “What else do you expect from a guy who has a skeleton for a face?” That is the tone of the film, and whether or not you like the film is based on whether the tone works for you. The film keeps pushing Adam to accept reality as it is, and he always pushes back because it was only their version of reality. Back on Earth, nobody believes his crazy backstory of being from a planet with talking tigers and flying ships, and yet, even after years of being on Earth, we see him relentlessly narrating his story to anyone who would listen. In Eternia, even Skeletor comes out and admits that he is just a one-dimensional “villain,” but Adam still takes the time to see if he could reason with Skeletor. There is not too much focus on whether Adam was right or wrong about adamantly (or should I say Adam-adantly) holding on to his beliefs. More often than not, Adam’s defiant hold on his fantasies feels pointless, but the film finds warmth in allowing him to keep his beliefs, whether they are moralistic or simple childlike fantasies. It is best exemplified in the final scene when his friends initially make fun of him for calling himself He-Man, but they are still happy to let him have his fantasy.