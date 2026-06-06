Parimala and Co Movie Review: A worthy premise waylaid by a wayward whodunnit

The sisters fight a lot, one of them stands up for the other, both make questionable choices, share clothes, the world cuts them both to size, the mother is acerbic to her husband’s side of the family, albeit with valid reasons of her own, the transactional nature of their relationship is actually beautiful considering how it bonds them as a family, and then… the father, well, he doesn’t do anything. In fact, this is the biggest problem with the film. Parimala doesn’t do anything in the film except grit his teeth one time too many, react with exasperation for everything, add in a few mannerisms that Jayaram is known for, and… just laugh as if he knows everything. But does he? Does he actually help his family out of the conundrum they think they are in? Is the family actually in any conundrum in the first place? Most importantly… If Parimala and Co are removed from Parimala and Co, the story of Parimala and Co would have still had the same start, same highs, same lows, and the same ending… essentially, remaining the same film, and that is inexcusable.