Backrooms Movie Review: A'maze'ment in every dimension

What Backrooms also gets right is the well-fleshed-out character stories for both Clark and Kline. While Clark still couldn't fathom how unceremoniously he was thrown out of his house and the self-image of faultlessness, Kline is still unable to outrun the memories of her abusive mother. Perhaps story devices like this are what make the film stand out, say, in comparison to another ambient horror film like Vivarium, where you don't really get to know the people but just the scares they are subjected to. Kane Parsons is beautifully consistent with evoking horror both visually and viscerally, armed with liminal intoxication and an arresting human story. The spaces (portions of the film in this context) where the visuals shift from a polished, static-shot cinematography to hand-held camerawork peculiar to the 90s deliver a giddy thrill of childhood, where you sit in a circle with your friends and share scary stories.