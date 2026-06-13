Mruthyudevathe Movie Review: This revenge drama cannot escape its own contradictions

One of the first images in Mruthyudevathe is of a village youngster dreaming about Bengaluru. Not the Bengaluru of traffic, rent and survival, but the Bengaluru of parties, women and limitless freedom. Director Naveen Mahadev E, who also plays a major role in the film, uses this fantasy as a launchpad for a story about lust, betrayal and retribution. The problem is that while the film wants to condemn the objectification of women, it spends most of its runtime indulging in it. The film follows Kishore and Anshu, young men whose understanding of women rarely extends beyond conquest. They fantasise, pursue and speak about women as though they are prizes waiting to be won. This could have worked had the film maintained a critical distance from their behaviour. Instead, scene after scene repeats the same attitudes without offering enough perspective to challenge them. The result is a film that often appears fascinated by the very behaviour it claims to criticise.