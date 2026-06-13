Raakh Series Review: A haunting anatomy of violence and humanity

It’s not like the tropes or plot devices are original, but Raakh draws your attention to the minutest of things that we otherwise take for granted, giving them a palpable form — for instance, the realisation that we, at any time, could be sharing the same space as the most ruthless person alive. It only helps that a huge chunk of the series unfolds at night. You are never let off the hook; a sense of mystery always prevails on the screen. There is something out there, out of your reach, yet might leap at you any moment. (Some of the episodes too are curiously named after stars, something invisible in daytime but inescapable at night). The ‘70s Delhi feels like a ghost town at times. (Incredible work by cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi). After a point, the use of silence becomes a style in itself. The minimalistic sound design, and every quiet moment embedded in it, works in the show’s favour, creating an eerie atmosphere.