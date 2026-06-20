Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Heartfelt appeal to the joy of imagination

Ever since the first film, Toy Story has always grappled with different forms of existential crisis. We have seen the toys go through the fear of being replaced, of being forgotten, and as Andy grew up, the franchise touched upon the idea of gracefully moving on. Toy Story 5 is more than just about toys being made irrelevant by technology. It’s about the importance of play, the diminishing role of imagination, and why that matters, and the value of building in-person connections. However, the film is far from a tech alarmist cautionary tale. Everything great and unique about classic Pixar storytelling is on glorious display here. It is heartwarming to see the toys show care and affection to their humans. Forget the signature third-act Pixar emotional gut punch. Every time the toys yearn to play with their kid, when they go on daring adventures to make them smile again, or when they are all giddy with happiness just looking at old pictures of their kid, you can’t help but feel that we are witnessing one of the purest, unadulterated portrayals of love on screen. It is not the care and affection of a parent towards their children or someone’s feeling for their significant other; these are toys pouring love from the bottom of their plastic hearts, and yet, somehow, you get it. Whether that is the power of storytelling or the power of love, Toy Story 5 is a fine example either way.