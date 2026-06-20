Dodmansa Movie Review: This ode to dreamers needed more movie magic

Dodmansa Movie Review:
Every city has its invisible dreamers. Bengaluru perhaps has more aspiring actors than most cities: those who come to the city, serve tea on film sets, assistant directors juggling odd jobs, and auto drivers who navigate traffic by day and imagine themselves beneath arc lights by night. Dodmansa begins in one such world. Opening with a song set against Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Brindavana Nagar, the film introduces Shivu (R Sharath Krishna), an auto driver whose life appears ordinary enough. He ferries passengers, helps friends in need, and carries himself with the easy warmth of someone who has learnt to survive life's disappointments without bitterness. Having grown up as an orphan, Shivu is defined less by ambition than by kindness.
Director: Sharath Krishna
Cast: R Sharath Krishna, Reshmaa Lingrajappa, Huli Kartik, Bala Rajwadi, and Shilpa Shivakumar
When he accidentally meets Sneha (Reshmaa Lingrajappa), an aspiring actress searching for a foothold in the industry, the film finds its emotional anchor. Their relationship unfolds alongside another narrative involving a filmmaker determined to make a film with newcomers, despite resistance from those who view cinema through the safer lens of marketability. This is where Dodmansa becomes more than a simple romance.
Another engaging thread emerges through the struggling filmmaker's determination to cast fresh faces in his project. For much of its runtime, the film withholds an important truth about Shivu. His biggest dream remains hidden in plain sight. When a late revelation informs us that he had arrived in Bengaluru hoping to become an actor, the moment doesn't function as a twist. Instead, it alters our perspective. Suddenly, Shivu stops being just another protagonist and becomes representative of countless others. How many dreams travel through the city every day unnoticed? How many aspiring actors drive autos, deliver food, or take up temporary jobs while waiting for a call that may never arrive?
Sharath Krishna, who doubles up as actor and director, uses this premise to raise a question Kannada cinema has wrestled with for decades. The industry often speaks about encouraging fresh talent, but who truly gets the opportunity? Is talent alone enough? Or must every newcomer arrive with financial backing, influence, visibility, social-media clout, or industry connections? The film presents this debate through its characters and situations. There is an interesting irony at play here because Dodmansa itself is built largely on fresh faces, effectively practising what it preaches.
Apart from seasoned actor Raja Balawadi, and relatively experienced performers such as Huli Karthik and Reshmaa Lingrajappa, most of the cast are newcomers. Their performances carry an earnestness that works in the film's favour, particularly Sharath Krishna's. The sincerity is evident throughout, even when the screenplay occasionally slips into familiar territory or settles for emotional beats that deserve greater depth and complexity. On the technical front, composers Sreedhar Kashyap and Paul Alex deliver a serviceable soundtrack that supports the narrative. Cinematographer Anand Ilayaraja and editor Vedhik Veera do a competent job, but considering that Dodmansa revolves around an aspiring actor and his cinematic dreams, the film could have benefitted from a more imaginative visual approach and a stronger sense of movie magic. The technical execution remains functional, though it rarely captures the larger-than-life allure that its protagonist longs for.
Yet there is something admirable about the film's conviction. At a time when conversations around cinema are increasingly dominated by opening weekends, box-office projections, and star power, Dodmansa chooses to ask a more fundamental question. Not whether Shivu becomes a hero, but whether cinema still believes in dreamers like him.