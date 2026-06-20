Dodmansa Movie Review: This ode to dreamers needed more movie magic

Apart from seasoned actor Raja Balawadi, and relatively experienced performers such as Huli Karthik and Reshmaa Lingrajappa, most of the cast are newcomers. Their performances carry an earnestness that works in the film's favour, particularly Sharath Krishna's. The sincerity is evident throughout, even when the screenplay occasionally slips into familiar territory or settles for emotional beats that deserve greater depth and complexity. On the technical front, composers Sreedhar Kashyap and Paul Alex deliver a serviceable soundtrack that supports the narrative. Cinematographer Anand Ilayaraja and editor Vedhik Veera do a competent job, but considering that Dodmansa revolves around an aspiring actor and his cinematic dreams, the film could have benefitted from a more imaginative visual approach and a stronger sense of movie magic. The technical execution remains functional, though it rarely captures the larger-than-life allure that its protagonist longs for.