Nooru Saami Movie Review: A stellar Swasika anchors this sensitive social drama with a few rough edges

Nevertheless, Nooru Saami is firmly Selvi's story, and the film is in steady territory when it paints a stark picture of her dreaded reality. Apart from a random conversation with her sons' primary school teacher (Aruldoss), we don't see her lament even once to anyone. Does she have friends? Does she have anyone who will just sit next to her to listen to what happens in a day? As they say, loneliness is a pandemic, and Swasika wonderfully encapsulates the crushing pain of being alone. Sasi builds these scenes beautifully as he shows how society finds its own way to keep a woman caged, giving it the illusion of it being her own choice. While it is understandable that some scenes have to be pronounced, Nooru Saami actually revels in its subtlety. But Sasi's decision to be doubly sure that every emotion is driven home feels like overkill. Say, for instance, the scene where Selvi broaches the idea of her remarriage to her college-going elder son, Bhaskar. Her plea, his response, the venom in his words, and the pain in her eyes were already on point. But the film goes on to break into a pathos number, and through the song, we also see Bhaskar go through a gamut of emotions. Now, this plays out all wrong for several reasons, including a cameo by Lijomol Jose that doesn't quite make sense. Of course, she delivers an impactful sermon later, but the character feels like a stretch. Similarly, Ajay improves as the film progresses, but he doesn't effectively carry the emotional heft his performance demands. Shakthi's role gets overshadowed by his mother and brother, but he does well in his character turn and in the romantic portions.