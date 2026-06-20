Maa Inti Bangaram Movie Review: Samantha steals the show in familiar yet entertaining action drama

Coming to performances, Samantha is the biggest strength of the film. It is completely a one-woman show as she carries the entire movie on her shoulders. This is definitely one of her best performances in recent times and adds another memorable role to her career. More than anything, Samantha is the biggest attraction of the film as every major emotion revolves around her character. She handles the action sequences with ease, especially the bus fight scene. Her comedy timing and emotional scenes with the family members also work well.