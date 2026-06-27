Balaramana Dinagalu Movie Review: Vinod Prabhakar anchors a compelling gangster story

Even in fiction, the film carries a sense of lived history. Chaitanya humanises figures often remembered only as gangsters. Their actions are not justified, but they are placed within a system that rewards force, fear, and negotiation in equal measure. The underworld is not separate from society. It is embedded within it. One of the film’s notable moments comes when a group of unemployed youths approaches Jayaram, hoping to join his gang. Ironically, the feared don urges them to pursue honest work instead.