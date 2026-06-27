Con City Movie Review: Interesting story populated by uninteresting characters

Con City also depends on every other character except the primary characters to be extremely easy to scam. I guess that is the foundation of every scam in the real world: gullible people. But, for this to work in a film, the scammer protagonists need to be charming, have enough conviction, or have an end goal that makes us root for them. Except for the final stake, where the crew has to retrieve the child, every other time they take up a life of crime seems to rely on weak reasoning. Crippling debt, being evicted from your house, and a life-threatening illness all seem like good enough reasons to break bad. But, except for the one-percenters, every single person on the planet is facing at least one of these problems, and yet, only a few take the risk of illegal means to solve them. So, how are the primary characters in the film different? How do these ordinary people turn to execute extraordinary crimes? Fine, Con City doesn’t want to be a morality tale or a character analysis, but the central characters in the film have the confidence of someone who was always going to scam anyway. And yet, why is the film trying hard to make us believe that they are common, relatable people?