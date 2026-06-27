Heartin Movie Review: This amnesiac romance forgets its heart

The biggest grouse with Sahithya's characterisation is that it is merely a physical representation of a screenplay writing device, in which an earnest Madonna labours through. The sketchily written romance between Shiva and Sadhana had the chance to salvage itself had Shiva's past love gotten a stronger treatment. But the writers, however, decided to follow the autopilot mode, as for some weird reason love needs to hasten in a romantic drama, of all genres. The makers believed that a series of montages during, in between, and after Shiva and Sahithya's courting was all it took to convince. Sahithya's comeback into Shiva's life after the latter gets hurt and forgets his recent past, and remembers only his college days with Mani and Sahithya, doesn't cause any kind of tension or reach a dramatic crescendo. It is because their story was weak in the first place. A rare flair, and an even rarer third opportunity, shows up only as briefly as Sahithya fancies of making it up with Shiva as she helplessly cries to Mani, saying that she fears that she would begin liking to see all this once again. But that's that. Like how Sahithya gets played on by the screenplay, relegating her to a mere tool to reignite love between Shiva and Sadhana, the audience is led to think the momentarily interesting spaces will build to something towards the end.