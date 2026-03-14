Made in Korea Movie Review: Right parts, wrong assembly

Also, for a film centered on food, Made in Korea commits the cardinal sin of not making these visuals enticing. The idea of this cross-cultural exchange doesn't wow us, and even the makers seem more interested in ticking that box than in making it a big hurrah. While this might not seem like a big dealbreaker, it very much is in the context of the film. But this doesn’t mean that all is not well with Made in Korea. There are scenes where its saccharine nature sings through. Say, for instance, the scene when Shenba realises the grandma’s secret, or the scene where she loses her composure against a Korean guy who assaults his girlfriend. In fact, Priyanka is quite good at bringing out Shenba's goofy side. When Shenba lets her hair down and has fun, the film finds its voice. This same voice gets drowned out in scenes that ring high on sentimentality or an overarching sense of genericity. That isn’t Priyanka or the film’s strong suit. These sections feel vacuous because the writing doesn’t do enough to make us feel invested in Shenba's life.