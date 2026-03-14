Kenatha Kanom Movie Review: Promising story buried beneath misguided ideals

Kenatha Kanom has an almost deep-seated hatred for palaeontologists, scientists, or historians of any kind. There is an acute focus on showing how the “scientists” exist to trample on the poor villagers. The most unintentionally funny scene is when the head of the palaeontology team lashes out at the villagers, demanding closure of the dig site, saying, “Ivangalukku survival of the fittest naa enna ne therla.” She then hires the villagers to help dig the site. Which is hard to imagine, considering that even the most trained professionals use a brush to remove the bones carefully, let alone allow random people inside the site. The film's biggest failure is not its painfully weak dialogues; it is its total misunderstanding of how science or academia works. An entire monologue is dedicated to how “digging up bones,” or the study of history, is useless and that it is only done to massage our collective ego of a glorious past. The film declares boldly that “science should only create what is useful for the people.” Some of the most era-defining inventions that pulled people out of poverty came from scientists not exactly working on specific problems. The American military wasn’t exactly looking for ways to democratise information when it invented the internet. But a boy from the smallest village in Tamil Nadu could now educate himself at the same level as an Ivy League American student, thanks to the internet. For a film that dismisses the study of dinosaur fossils as a waste of time, Kenatha Kanom definitely wishes we could live as we did in the time of the dinosaurs. It is worth noting that humans arrived millions of years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, but that is exactly the kind of information the film finds useless, so the use of the analogy might be justified here.