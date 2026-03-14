Kolaiseval Movie Review: Simple, straightforward, but slumps

The film doggedly follows the singular event of what happens to the family that plans to visit the temple on a hillock. This choice pays off to an extent, but ultimately causes the film to come apart at the seams in the second half. It is fascinating to watch films like Kolaiseval that don't bother about too many things. Kolaiseval, the film, is as straightforward as its trailer. The film, despite making it clear it will be about honour killing, with scenes like Anusuya leaving her family for Kaali and retro songs playing in the background expressing concern over people's degeneration, like 'Ethanai Periya Manithanukku', arrives at this central point with a controlled pace. It is understood that the makers have worked on the first half as a set-up, but it is one of the rare occasions where you feel not everything needed such attention to detail.