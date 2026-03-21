Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review: Masterful, marvellous mythmaking

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to exhibit a strong command over its craft. I liked how an action sequence opened with a minimalistic image of just two innocuous grenades flying before blasting off in fiery fury. Director Aditya Dhar ably reigns the narrative and in a bid to remain engaging doesn’t resort to inundating the film with one action setup after another. The plot gets breathing time and some revelations are truly whistle-worthy. The Revenge’s genre pleasures keep you hooked but its political pushes are the ones that break the immersion. The film often seems desperate to convince its viewer how every action taken by the current regime was thought through. The Naxal movement, Punjab’s drug menace, Kashmir’s separatist inclinations, fake currency notes all have Pakistan’s evil tentacles over them whereas demonetisation and UP gangster Atiq Ahmed’s (called Atif Ahmed in the film) live assassination were all part of the regime’s grand plan to foil the neighbouring country’s devious methods. It can’t be that simplistic but then it’s just a movie. It’s the business of selling dreams.