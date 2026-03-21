Youth Movie Review: The kids are alright

While the film is obviously about Praveen, Ken ensures that the focus is not just on him. His friends aren’t the generic kind who exist to say ‘yes’ to all of Praveen’s whims and elevate him into some sort of school superhero. Here, they call him out when he is wrong and keep him in check when his intentions are sketchy. They hear him out when he is emotional, stand by him when required, and yet have their own problems. Unlike the recent school-based romcom With Love, Youth isn’t interested in showing the girls’ perspectives on their crushes, infatuations, and love. This means that the girls in the world of Youth — Preshika (a lovely Meenakshi Dinesh), Sonal (a firebrand Priyanshi Yadav), and Kanagavalli (an effective Anshima Anilkumar) — are seen only from Praveen’s perspective. And this could have put the film at a disadvantage, but the writing gives them three clear-cut arcs, and all three actors are wonderfully competent. If Meenakshi dials up her cuteness to showcase Preshika with a lot of pretty dignity, Priyanshi brings a brashness that suits the character’s machinations. Anishma walks a tightrope to ensure her Kanaga is loved and respected, not reviled. Full points to her, and to the writing, to ensure none of the girls, and even the boys in the film, end up as one-note, caricaturish, or even as antagonists.