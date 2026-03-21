Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan’s image takes centrestage in a cliched narrative

Pawan Kalyan brings his trademark charisma and screen presence to the role. His comic timing works in parts, and his dance in one of the songs is likely to please fans. He is also effective in action sequences. Sreeleela gets a better role and shares decent chemistry with Pawan Kalyan, though her character arc is limited. Raashii Khanna, unfortunately, is underutilized and doesn’t get much scope to perform. Parthiban, as the antagonist, lacks depth, and the loud dubbing doesn’t help his performance. KS Ravikumar is convincing as Bhagat’s mentor. Rao Ramesh stands out with a different role and provides some relief in an otherwise uneven narrative. The rest of the supporting cast, including Satyam Rajesh, Praveen, and Prabhas Sreenu, fail to make an impact.