Project Hail Mary Movie Review: Hopecore done right

Based on Andy Weir’s (author of The Martian) novel of the same name, Project Hail Mary adapts everything great about the adventure genre through a hard science fiction lens: from a grand sweeping odyssey (interstellar travel), teaming up with an unlikely ally (alien buddy), learning the courage to be selfless, and figuring out how to save home (Earth). A microscopic organism named astrophage is infecting our sun, which could lead to a catastrophic ice age and end life on Earth as we know it. High school teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) is sent to a star light-years away to figure out how to stop this sun-eating micro-organism, only to meet an alien (who looks like, and is appropriately named, Rocky) there to save his home planet as well. Like any hard sci-fi, Project Hail Mary has to navigate a sea of logical questions, and it answers them all without resorting to infodumping. Why would they send a school teacher on such an important mission? How is light-speed travel possible? Does the astrophage have believable properties? How is Rocky different from the countless other aliens we’ve seen on screen? The film excels at beautifully unraveling its several layers of exposition without overwhelming us. While Grace teams up with Rocky to solve the riddle of the astrophage, we are shown flashes of all that transpired on Earth leading up to the events in space. Even though it is a celebration of simple, old-fashioned ideals, the biggest strength of Project Hail Mary is that it is the exact opposite of cinematic conveniences, going out of its way to impose several restrictions on itself. For everything that goes right for the characters, there are three more problems presented. Take the immensely affable Rocky; the film could have benefitted from making him a cute Star Wars-esque creature. But no, he is an arachnid who looks like a rock. Rocky is also from a planet with different atmospheric pressure and composition, so he cannot directly interact with Grace, further complicating things. But that is exactly the beauty of first-contact stories. It shows how you can become friends with a four-legged sentient rock, set aside your (planet-sized) differences, and work on world-ending problems.