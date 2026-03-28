Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu Movie Review: This dog sees what the humans fail to

Yava Mohana Murali Kareyitu Movie Review:
Fate hangs quietly over Yava Mohana Murali Kareyittu, guiding its characters. The film remains in this meditative space, paying attention to small, lived-in moments rather than dramatic turns. Dogs are not just pets but part of the family in several households. They watch, absorb, and stay, without judgment. Rocky, the Labrador, emerges as the film’s most captivating presence. While the people around him seem caught in doubt and hesitation, Rocky moves with instinct and certainty. He doesn’t need words; his presence alone carries meaning, often saying more than the film’s dialogue.
Director Vishwas Krishna builds the film as a quiet emotional drama with a hint of mystery. The storytelling is non-linear, drifting through memories, unfinished thoughts, and feelings that refuse to settle. A father’s kindness lingers in recollection, objects carry traces of the past, and certain emotions remain unresolved. While this approach adds a personal touch, it also makes the narrative feel uneven in places.
Director: Vishwas Krishna
Cast: Prakruthi Sharan, Madhava H, Swapna Shettigar, Patel Varun Raju, Shashidhar Bhat
Mohan (Madhav H) runs a mill, while his wife Sindhu (Swapna Shettigar), a doctor, holds the family together. At the centre of their world is their nine-year-old daughter, Prakruthi (Prakruthi Sharan), whose congenital condition has restricted her to a wheelchair since birth. Her bond with their dog Rocky brings the film its most tender moments. Around him, her world feels lighter and less confined. Her reality is filled with an inescapable pain, but she lives through it with a quiet resilience.
Their steady, close-knit life—built on routine and small comforts—is disrupted by the arrival of Murali (Patel Varun Raju), a former convict. His presence introduces unease, and Rocky is the first to sense it. As the dog grows increasingly wary, the narrative moves through a series of emotional turns, eventually leading to a moment of sacrifice that underlines the film’s ideas of loyalty and redemption. One of the more interesting threads in the film is that the idea of guilt is not peculiar to humans. When Rocky is placed in such a situation, the film briefly taps into something moving, which doesn't leave a deeper impact due to the film dealing with it in broad strokes.
Supporting characters like Shambhavi and her sister Sharadha leave little to no impression on the narrative. Murali’s arrival in the latter half shifts the tone, suggesting a deeper link to Mohan’s life. Both seem shaped by similar circumstances, yet their choices set them apart. Their interactions carry a tacit tension, hinting at a connection the film only partly explores.
The Malenadu backdrop adds to the film’s mood. The mist, soft rain, and dense greenery give it a lived-in, almost tactile quality. Nature seems to echo what the characters hold back, filling in the emotional gaps left by the writing. There is honesty in what the film is trying to say, and a few moments stay with you. At the same time, it feels slightly restrained, as if unwilling to push its ideas further. The elements are all there, but they don’t fully align. What stays in the end is Rocky, not just as a character, but as a presence. In a film filled with confused people, he is the only one with clarity.