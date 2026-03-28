Happy Raj Movie Review: A dignified George Maryan stands tall in this imperfect but warm ride

All the genuine fun moments and the compelling comedy are packed one after another in the second half of Happy Raj, and Maria definitely salvages a film that could have crashlanded. He is heavily bolstered by the wonderful music of Justin Prabhakaran and a terrific George Maryan, who shines high in his best role since Kaithi. In fact, it feels nice to have an actor like George get wonderfully written scenes that make it clear that the film might be titled Happy Raj, but the protagonist is definitely Kaathamuthu. Full points to GV Prakash for sidestepping when the film needs him to. Maria, who goes for easy laughs in the first half, puts in a lot more concerted effort in the second and rewards us with a narrative that does enough to elevate the characters who are generally treated with disdain. While the ‘North Indian’ stereotype is milked for humour, there is an undercurrent of dignity accorded to their grit and persistence. Even as Kaathamuthu’s gait, behaviour, and skin colour are often invoked to evoke various emotions, the film never treats him badly. Here, the character stands tall despite whatever is thrown at him in the name of narrative convenience. George plays the character with just the right mix of restraint and flamboyance, and the very fact that Kaathamuthu is a hero in his own eyes is such a refreshing turn of events. Even if many characters ridicule him, Kaathamuthu never feels defeated, and the film doesn’t paint him as a naive villager waiting for a saviour to uplift him from his predicament.