Ek Din Movie Review: Sai Pallavi is great, Junaid Khan is green, in soothing, sloppy romantic-drama

Boy meets girl, boy seeks girl. When both Hindi films and the world are being inundated with men high on main character energy, Ek Din brings back the spectacle-donning awkward protagonist who sees and admires a girl from a distance. It can be cute or creepy depending upon the film genre. The generically-named Dinesh Kumar Srivastava aka Dino (Junaid Khan) is an IT-service engineer at a software company in Noida. He is a wallflower personality and the highlight of his day is seeing and daydreaming about the elusive Meera (Sai Pallavi). She, on the other hand, is seeing the company’s head Nakul (Kunal Kapoor), a married man who constantly assures her that the divorce papers are on their way. At a company retreat in Japan, Dino stands in front of a fortune bell and wishes to be with Meera even just for a day. His wish comes true, however, it’s not magical, but medical.