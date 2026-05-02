KD: The Devil Movie Review: Dhruva Sarja stands tall in this uncompromising and loud world

KD: The Devil Movie Review:
Knowing whose film this is helps you understand what to expect. This is a Prem film, and it caters to his own strengths: big emotions, drawn-out conflicts, drama that holds nothing back, and a willingness to distort reality when it fits the moment, while still holding on to his signature sentiments. If you accept it on those terms, KD: The Devil makes sense. At the heart of it all is Dhruva Sarja, who focuses more on presence than nuance.
The story is set somewhere in the 1970s or 80s, where every entry feels like an event and every silence is soon filled with sound. Ravi Shankar, as a police officer at a wedding, quickly flashes back to explain Kaalidasa, but first we meet Deva (Sanjay Dutt). He is introduced like a story people already know and have chosen to believe. Even a simple kabaddi call becomes theatrical. He does not just enter scenes, he announces himself. This kind of a man whose presence arrives before his actions.
Director: Jogi Prem
Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Ravichandran, Ravi Shankar, Suchendra Prasad, and Yash Shetty
Then there is Kaalidasa (Dhruva Sarja), affectionately called Kaali, who runs a kerosene business in the area. While Deva is already a legend, Kaali is still in the making. He comes from the garadi, shaped by kusti, instinct, and a life not refined by education or structure. His anchor is his brother Dharma (Ramesh Aravind), a schoolteacher who brings order along with a quiet disappointment that lingers.
Their relationship looks simple on paper, yet it works. Kaali seeks approval without asking for it. Dharma worries but keeps his feelings to himself. They do not say much to each other, but you can sense what exists between them. The film often returns to this bond, even as everything else grows louder.
And there is Macchu Lakshmi (Reeshma Nanaiah) who comes with the volume the film revels in. A bold, fiery girl, who works in an agarbatti factory, she is sharp, vocal, and very much a part of this heightened world. Her dynamic with Kaali begins with tension and slowly evolves, but this is not a love story that stops to explain itself. It grows in bits and pieces, through stolen moments rather than big declarations.
The film also adds a political layer with V Ravichandran's intense Annayappa, a man with ambitions. Deva is also drawn toward power, creating a charged atmosphere, even if politics never becomes the film’s main focus.
Yet beneath all this noise, one thread keeps resurfacing: admiration. Kaali does not just look up to Deva, he moulds himself around him, not to overpower him but to match him. Deva is not just a man in Kaali’s world, he is a standard to measure against, something to strive for. That is where things begin to shift. Admiration does not remain still, it evolves and starts to push back.
Before that shift fully takes over, it is important to see what kind of film this is trying to be. Despite the underworld setting, this is not strictly an underworld story. Prem stays true to what he understands. At its core, this remains a drama about relationships and outcomes. The difference lies in scale. Everything is louder, bigger, and more pronounced. This approach works up to a point.
Kaali’s journey moves from someone who looks up to someone else to someone who can stand his own ground. A small win in kusti is enough to shake the balance, not because it changes everything overnight, but because it alters how people perceive him. For Deva, that change brings discomfort. He is no longer just being followed, he is being evaluated.
This moment makes the film intriguing, even if it does not stay there long enough. Familiarity here does not bring comfort, it creates friction. It unsettles what once felt fixed.
From here, the film fully embraces its larger-than-life instincts. Conflicts escalate, emotions intensify, and the storytelling broadens. Prem does not hold anything back. He fully commits to the form. Yet, amidst all this noise, there is a sense that the film knows its direction. The loud moments are intentional, crafted for effect, waiting for a reaction.
The first half focuses on setting up the world, the relationships, and the subtle shifts between characters. At times, it feels drawn out. The romance unfolds slowly, conversations loop, and the narrative takes its time reaching its destination. But this groundwork enriches the second half, where the film gains more weight.
This is also where Dhruva Sarja truly shines. Kaali reveals more than just swagger. You catch glimpses of fear, playfulness, and unpredictability. These aspects are not fully explained, but they come through in specific moments. Dhruva navigates these shifts well, adding intensity to his character that is not always found in the writing.
Reeshma Nanaiah meets the demands of her role. However, it is Ramesh Aravind’s surprising performance that adds a more dramatic edge than we typically see from him. Fitting seamlessly into the film’s tone, he has an unassuming nature, with a subtle edge to it. Shilpa Shetty appears briefly, adding a hint of intrigue. Sanjay Dutt performs as he often does in these roles: controlled, steady, and aware of his presence. There is also Yash Shetty, Suchendra Prasad, among many others, contributing in their own way.
While dialogue writer Kraanthi’s lines land during the film’s mass moments, music by Arjun Janya is ever-present, sometimes overwhelmingly so. The background score often competes with dialogue instead of supporting it. The songs fit in, but the overall soundscape feels excessive. With rich production, the retro setup of Bengaluru provides a backdrop, often crowded with numerous characters and properties moving in and out. Visually, William David captures the era well while keeping the focus on Dhruva Sarja, ensuring his presence resonates as the film intends.
By the end, what stays is not just the conflict between Kaali and Deva, but the shift that led to it. What happens when someone you admire becomes someone you stand beside? Familiarity breeds contempt fits well here. What occurs when looking up shifts to looking straight ahead?
Prem explains this well, but there is a sense that this story is not finished yet. This feels like a part of something still being constructed. It leaves things open-ended, even as it moves toward something larger. The pre-climax moments introduce Sudeep as Kaala Bhairava, a character who arrives with an aura of curiosity and purpose, carrying an idol and hinting at a broader world that still awaits.
Within what we see, Dhruva Sarja remains steady. He trusts the director’s vision, embraces the scale, and brings layers to both the film and his character. Clearly, Prem has plans for a larger universe, especially with Sudeep entering the picture. There is also more to explore in Dhruva Sarja’s role. KD: The Devil may not resolve everything it sets up, especially the undercurrent of brotherhood that runs through it, but it leaves enough in motion to suggest that, as they say, picture abhi baaki hai (the story is not finished yet).