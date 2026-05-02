KD: The Devil Movie Review: Dhruva Sarja stands tall in this uncompromising and loud world

The story is set somewhere in the 1970s or 80s, where every entry feels like an event and every silence is soon filled with sound. Ravi Shankar, as a police officer at a wedding, quickly flashes back to explain Kaalidasa, but first we meet Deva (Sanjay Dutt). He is introduced like a story people already know and have chosen to believe. Even a simple kabaddi call becomes theatrical. He does not just enter scenes, he announces himself. This kind of a man whose presence arrives before his actions.