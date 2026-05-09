Mortal Kombat II Movie Review: Love letter to 80s action slop

While Adeline Rudolph as Kitana takes care of the emotional foundations of the story, Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage holds the fort with his charismatic performance. Cage’s banter with Kano towards the end are some of the most entertaining stretches of the film. Except for the above-mentioned actors, everybody else seems to suffer from a case of “staring into nothing”. It becomes immensely clear that most of these close up shots were shot with just one actor in front of the screen and they were probably delivering the lines to a wall. The production design brings the different arenas to life with gorgeous maximalism and stellar attention to detail. It is not just the action choreography; the lighting in Mortal Kombat II is reminiscent of the 80s and early 90s. Instead of fretting over ‘source of light’, the film’s visual approach opts for ‘whatever looks cool’, and it works almost all the time, and even when it doesn’t, it still holds the charm of older video games with cheaper graphics. The dynamic camera work makes sure the video-game like setting translates into the cinematic grammar. Extra points to the makers for not overusing beloved catchphrases like “Finish him” and “Get over here”, using them to punctuate just the right moments.