Main Actor Nahin Hoon Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa’s two-hander is mostly a performance showreel

Doing bad acting good is an acquired art. Observe Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019). In it, the actor plays a fading Hollywood star who has been reduced to playing villains for TV Westerns. While shooting for one of them, he is seen playing an antagonist who has kidnapped a little girl. The scene is campy and DiCaprio acts like an actor who confuses intensity for interiority. He improvises, throws the young girl (who was sitting on his lap all this while) on the floor. The director says bravo. The eight-year-old whispers in his ear that it was the greatest acting she had seen in her entire life. DiCaprio’s eyes well-up, he looks around and then at the ceiling. Even in life he is showcasing that emotion like an actor in a melodrama. But the whole scene gives you two feelings. You laugh at the guy but then you feel sorry for him.