Dhruti Movie Review: A socially charged thriller that struggles to find balance

The film’s strongest idea lies in its portrayal of being helpless despite wanting to do good. Prashanth wants to help, but every attempt drags him deeper into danger. Jagadish repeatedly asks whether doing the right thing is worth the personal cost. One of the more effective stretches comes when both the victims and the attackers end up in the same hospital, while fear slowly spreads across families. The mother’s panic, the father’s hope, and the emotional strain within the household feel more authentic than some of the thriller portions.