Mathe Male Hoyyuttide Review: Uneven but pleasant tale of love, loss, and longing

Mathe Male Hoyyuttide Review:
There is a moment in the film when Professor Ranganath (Likith Gowda) reads Robert Frost’s 'Two roads diverged in a yellow wood' in a classroom. One student dismisses the poem, saying every important decision in life is eventually made by parents. Another believes love only needs courage. Somewhere between these two thoughts lives Mathe Male Hoyyuttide, a film floating between memory, regret and unfinished emotions. The title, which roughly translates to “the rain pours again”, beautifully explains the film’s movement between past and present.
Director: Param Gubbi
Cast: Likhit Gowda, Jay Vardhan, Bhumika Gowda, and Sulaksha Khaira
Inspired by a short story by writer K Sadashiva, the film carries the ache of lost love and unresolved emotions. Director Param Gubbi translates those feelings into a narrative where memories of love continue to shape lives long after people have moved on. Even when the film does not exactly follow cinematic language, its emotional core about relationships, longing, and the weight of choices remains honest.
In the present, Ranganath finds himself intrigued by two college students, Chaitra (Bhumika Gowda) and Narahari (Jay Vardhan). More than anything, Chaitra reminds him of Kasturi (Sulaksha Khaira), the woman he once loved and lost. That resemblance unsettles him and slowly opens wounds he never truly healed from. The film gradually reveals two parallel love stories reflecting one another across generations.
One of the film’s most affecting moments comes when Ranganath wonders whether, had he married Kasturi, he might have had a daughter like Chaitra. The thought carries guilt and longing all at once. Through Narahari’s love for Chaitra, Ranganath almost tries to protect a younger version of himself. Perhaps he wants Narahari to find the love he could not hold onto, as the film quietly asks: Is there really an age for love?
Set against a rural backdrop, the college portions remain intentionally simple. Students bunk classes, tease friends, discuss cinema and relationships. Narahari openly tells his mother about the girl he loves, while Chaitra appears emotionally guarded. These moments feel rooted in middle-class familiarity. Narahari’s mother, raising two children while balancing responsibility, becomes one of the film’s warmest presences.
At the same time, the film struggles with its own realism. Many performances seem overly self-aware. The actors show a certain hesitation in expressing emotions rather than living them naturally. The silences are designed to linger, but not every pause deepens the scene. Even the styling and costumes in the present-day portions occasionally feel disconnected from the emotional atmosphere the film wants to create.
Still, some moments stay behind like the smell of rain. A principal who believes students should sometimes bunk classes and watch films. Conversations about death being inevitable and love being necessary before life slips away. Little reflections arrive casually, almost like corridor conversations rather than written philosophy. Music, especially a couple of songs, carries the melancholy that the dialogues and performances sometimes cannot express.
Mathe Male Hoyyuttide is not a perfect film, but it understands how love never fully leaves people. Like rain returning to familiar soil, it revisits old wounds, memories, and emotions, reminding us that some relationships may end with time, but never really leave the heart. Somewhere, beneath its uneven storytelling, the film still understands the soul of the short story it comes from.