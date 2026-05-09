Mathe Male Hoyyuttide Review: Uneven but pleasant tale of love, loss, and longing

One of the film’s most affecting moments comes when Ranganath wonders whether, had he married Kasturi, he might have had a daughter like Chaitra. The thought carries guilt and longing all at once. Through Narahari’s love for Chaitra, Ranganath almost tries to protect a younger version of himself. Perhaps he wants Narahari to find the love he could not hold onto, as the film quietly asks: Is there really an age for love?