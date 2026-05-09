29 Movie Review: A charming and sincere romance that survives its flaws

Although 29 is essentially about a pining romance, it doesn’t quite move away from where it started… the question of identity. Is it sufficient that a person is identified only by their partner? Should people be boxed by their gender, sexuality, nationality, caste, and class? The straight answer is a resounding ‘NO’. But are we truly devoid of labels? In 29, Rathna Kumar tries his best not to be subsumed into cliches, despite resorting to most of them. It is a very tricky ride, and is one that Rathna doesn’t always ace. But that’s okay because these subversions elicit a reaction. Even when the guy always comes bearing gifts when meeting the girl, it is the girl’s actions that ring louder throughout the film. The first touch, the first kiss, the first stream of tears, the first slap, the first declaration of love in private and public, and even the first one to renege on a decision. Everything happens from the girl’s side, and it is a definite refreshing change of pace. And why is it even more special? Because the writing doesn’t shout about this from the top of the terrace, but reminds you of the same while nudging you as you exit a crowded lift. How often do you see a son wanting to be like his mother, even when the father is a wonderful person? How often do you actually see what it feels like for a woman to fall in love? We are not often shown the woman playing with the wind while sitting on the pillion of a friend’s scooter. We don’t often see a woman finding herself all the more beautiful because she understands what her man sees in her. We see a woman, 22, who loves the idea of being in love with a 29-year-old man, but not at the expense of who she wants to be as an individual.