Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Desperate, over-the-top, yet adequately amusing

PPAWD is old-fashioned and archaic in some good ways. It wants to stick to the known template, going purely for laughs and worrying about little else. And yet, even in comedies as surface-level as this, a sense of emotional ground-building only helps to underline what’s at stake. Perhaps some of the moments would have landed better if we knew more about Prajapati’s devotion to Aparna or his camaraderie with Niloufer. However, we are too busy with the gags, and too little invested in the underlying drama if things truly go wrong. When Prajapati talks about being more worried about not wanting to hurt Aparna than being afraid of her judgment, it rings true because of Ayushmann’s sincerity, not because of the scripting.