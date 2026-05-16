Shikandi Movie Review: An atmospheric faith-and-fear drama that misses out on narrative clarity

At one level, this is a story about building a hospital in a forgotten Karnataka village. Sangeetha (Khyathei) wants to create something useful for people who have been abandoned by systems larger than them. Surya (Yuvaraj Gowda), an orphan who arrives with an engineering crew, slowly falls in love with her. Interestingly, the film does not package Surya as the usual Kannada mass hero. He doesn’t enter with swagger, exaggerated dancing, or stylised punch moments. His most emotional gesture is giving Sangeetha the blueprint of the hospital she dreams of building. In theory, this is refreshing. In execution, the writing does not always know how to sustain such quietness.