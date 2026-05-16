Karuppu Movie Review: Suriya on ‘God Mode’ in a film that settles for less

The only difference here is that Suriya, as Karuppu, personifies the deity's rage and wrath. It is a very powerful performance, and it gets even better given how effortlessly good Suriya is as Saravanan, the non-deity form of Karuppu. However, the writing doesn’t really allow Saravanan to do much other than walk in slow-motion, don his sunglasses, do a couple of Suriya mannerisms, and find himself feeding into the never-ending trend of references from the star’s filmography. Here, they go a couple of steps more to bring in references from other stars, too. Some work, while others don’t, and more importantly, most of them don’t serve the story, and that’s where Karuppu misses the trick. While there was so much to play with the God vs Human conflict, why resort to resolutions that don’t respect the film’s own rules and regulations? Take, for instance, that scene where Baby realises that Karuppu has an Achilles’ heel. It is a serious scene with an intentionally hilarious punchline featuring Mansoor Ali Khan and Co. It could have gone in various ways, but it ends early because the film opts for a ‘mass’ scene instead. Again, having mass moments isn’t wrong, but the film doesn’t earn it with honesty. Yes, Suriya carries off this mass like it is nobody’s business, but these aspects aren’t fleshed out properly, including the central ‘promise’ that underpins the film's premise.