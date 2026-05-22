'Drishyam 3' movie review: Short on thrills, not soul

If you remember, a major criticism against Drishyam was the family's obsession with ‘saving honour’ after what was essentially an accidental killing during self-defence. Many saw it as the reflection of a deeply conservative social mindset, but it can also be argued as a realistic portrayal of rural middle-class Indian society, where fear of social stigma, harassment, and victim-blaming can feel more terrifying than the legal process itself. Even after all these years, Georgekutty and Rani's (Meena) worldview hasn't broadened enough, but the family finds a new rational voice in the younger daughter, Anu (Esther Anil). While the other two women in the family get a real raw deal in terms of character development, Anu's arc, though limited, is comparatively better fleshed out.

This is a recurring problem with the Drishyam franchise. Everything revolves around Georgekutty, who has to don the saviour's garb each time. Even in Drishyam 3, the other family members are almost oblivious to the looming threats around them until the very end. Yes, Georgekutty ensures no harm reaches them, but that also means other characters are stripped off their agency, especially Rani, who's still stuck in the 'bickering wife' phase. Perhaps her only serious and meaningful suggestion comes when she asks Georgekutty not to handhold the girls anymore and let them deal with their demons on their own. It is also strange that he actually goes on to make a film that would rekindle his family’s trauma, while most would prefer ‘burying it’ once and for all. Or did he want to ensure the family is financially secure before something happens?

While he might have overlooked some of the other characters, Jeethu Joseph doesn't ever loosen the grip on Georgekutty, his trump card. Over the years, Georgekutty’s guard has clearly lowered, but he still doesn't take anyone or anything for granted. That's why it's compelling to see him grope in the dark when unknown opponents start coming for him. He feels vulnerable, helpless and betrayed. This is also the first film where he loses his cool, and you can gradually see the character's descent from being morally grey to bring ruthless. Very early in the film, his voice cracks when he tells his advocate, "I'm afraid my kids would start seeing me as a criminal." And this concern has genuine reason to exist.