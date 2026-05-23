The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Emotional payoffs power this action spectacle

And the film's biggest slip? It's heavily leaning on the regular action set pieces. The makers, despite possessing strong interpersonal stories, decide to place their bets on the fight scenes. What makes it worse? The stunts are devoid of a soul or a conviction. Except for a stylistic intermittent zoom-ins to Mando's beskar metal armour and helmet, there isn't a greater purpose the stunts fulfil. There is an inherent romance in the seeming coldness of a loner and the nobleness that the Mandalorian suit holds. The nobleness could be attributed to the grouping formed as a creed that is not forged through bloodlines, and the conviction that their actions are not rooted in a baser need. Din evolving from being such a person to daring to break the Mandalorian codes for Grogu should have been further developed in the film. Instead, these stunts only act as a reminder of his days as a heartless bounty hunter. Add to this some convenient writing choices. Understandably, this armour and tale attributed to it will give someone a proclivity to spin a One versus All narrative. But this narrative becomes passe with Mando leaving his bounty hunter past behind and deciding to take up arms for the New Republic. Except for the final pyrotechnics, Mando shockingly gets no help from the New Republic. The makers seem to have suddenly remembered that this is a Star Wars movie that needs to be replete with fireworks, both on the ground and in the air.