System Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika score doubles in thrilling, layered, legal-drama

A team-up of an inexperienced lawyer and a sharp stenographer makes for a pulpy premise but notice how patiently director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Nil Battey Sannata, 2016; Bareilly Ki Barfi, 2017) lays down the story. For an OTT release, the film doesn’t seem to be in a rush to thrill or excite just to keep the viewer hooked and takes needed time to cook. The court dealings are more technical than theatrical. The film has a geeky, technical lens towards the cases which makes for a more enjoyable experience. It’s in the minute details where System actually scores. The female experience is depicted as an everyday reality and not as a banner which can be cashed on. In a scene, Sonakshi’s Neha receives an intimate video from a male reporter. Her immediate reaction after watching the first few minutes is of angered discomfort. She even calls him to reprimand him, only to be told that the video is actually evidence for a case. It depicts how even the innocent act of receiving a video from an unknown sender can carry the risk of violation for a woman. The film also owns its female characters (Being the “heroine” Sonakshi retorts with “I am stinking” when her love interest calls her “sexy”) and shows them being as capable of scheming and slipping up as the men.