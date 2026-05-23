Manga Maaya Movie Review: A shoestring thriller that turns isolation into suspense

Manga Maaya works like a conversation overheard through a half-closed door, incomplete, suspicious, and strangely absorbing. Director Prasad K S takes the stillness of the Covid lockdown and turns it into the soul of a tense, low-budget thriller that thrives on discomfort and paranoia. This is a film fully aware of its limitations, but instead of fighting them, it folds them into the narrative itself. The result is a thriller where unease slowly spreads through corridors, conversations, and silence.