Warrant Web Review: A problematic police procedural that had potential

There’s a line in the series that goes, “Avangala adikradhu miratta dhaan kaaya padutha illa (We beat the accused only to instil fear in them, not to injure them).” But how do you know which kick, blow, or punch crosses this line? That is the problem with this series. While the concept of trying to humanise the police is understandable, the series makes you wonder if this is the way to do it. The series gets it decent when it is about this cop trying to understand how the system works. The series deals in detail with how policing isn’t flashy by any stretch of imagination, and it is, more often than not, a lot of walking around, asking around, and being shuttled and shunted around from one corner to another. These scenes had the potential to be really interesting, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it takes to be a police officer on the lower rungs. But, Warrant isn’t sure where to place itself in the spectrum of seriousness. Should it go all in to be a gritty drama, or rein it back in to be an offbeat dark comedy? Unfortunately, despite the promising premise, it ends up in the middle of nowhere.