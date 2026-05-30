Blast Movie Review: The Karate Kid and family have loads of fun despite a few missed punches

Director Subash isn’t using these scenes as steps to reach the high moments, but elevators to zoom right to the elevations. And that is aplenty in Blast. Preity’s Nila is the soul of the film, and never for a moment does the focus move away from her to include the superstar stature of Arjun and Abhirami. While it is slightly disappointing that Abhirami’s Neelaveni is majorly seen as the nagging mother or the nagging housewife, the moment she becomes ‘Martial arts mom’ from ‘Marriage-pushing mom,’ things get far better, and Abhirami feels much more at home. Also, why doesn’t she have a single scene outside the confines of the home? She either walks in and out of the kitchen, kicks and punches someone straight on to the kitchen shelves, or does her tailoring duties. Curious choice, though. Even more curious than the sudden pathos-inducing detour it takes that feels super out of place, and out of character.